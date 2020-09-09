Apple to announce Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPad Air on 15th September, report

Apple has officially confirmed a special event set for 15th September, where the company is expected to unveil all-new hardware, including a new Apple Watch and iPad Air models.

While initial media reports suggested that Apple might unveil iPhone 12 plus new Apple Watch and iPad hardware in September, analysts believe that the company is planning to schedule a separate event for iPhone 12 launch in October, and may reveal details for only iPad and Apple Watch during next week's event.

Last month, leaker Jon Prosser also claimed that Apple will host its iPhone event in the week of 12th October. He stated that Apple's "iPhone 12" launch will be held in two phases. The mid-tier "iPhone 12" models will be announced in the first phase, while the top-tier "Pro" handsets will be released sometime in November.

Apple is now inviting fans, the members of the press, and the public to remotely tune in to watch the 15th September event that will be streamed live on its website from Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

According to Bloomberg, the company may announce the Apple Watch Series 6 at the event. While analysts are not expecting the device to drastically differ from its predecessors, it is expected to have some new health tracking capabilities, such as blood oxygen level detection.

Apple is also expected to unveil an 11-inch iPad Air, featuring an edge-to-edge display, with Touch ID authentication either built into the power button or under the display. The device is also rumoured to feature USB-C connectivity instead of Lightning. Other rumours suggest that iPad Air 4 could get four stereo speakers and have the same A14-equivalent chipset that are also likely to appear in the iPhone 12.

Apple is also reportedly working on a new low-cost iPad with a larger form factor.

Rumours indicate that the company may also provide details on the official release dates for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS 11 Big Sur, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 next week.

Apple fans have been expecting the Apple AirTags for some time, and because the company did not provide any details for them at WWDC 2020, the next week event is another chance for fans to see Apple's take on Tile-like tracker accessories.

According to Bloomberg, the iPhone 12, which Apple is expected to launch in October, will have updated camera, a new design, and 5G support. The company is expected to unveil four different iPhone 12 models. Two of them will be cheaper versions similar to iPhone 11 and with 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch screen sizes, while the other two will be pricier versions - iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max - in 6-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes.