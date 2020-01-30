US urges UK to reconsider Huawei 5G decision

Mike Pompeo describes Huawei as a 'real risk' to security and tells foreign secretary Dominic Raab to reconsider its role in the UK's 5G and fibre networks

US has asked Britain to rethink its Huawei 5G decision
  • Dev Kundaliya
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged the British government to reconsider its decision to grant Huawei a limited role in building the country's 5G and fibre networks. Pompeo arrived in the UK...

