US urges UK to reconsider Huawei 5G decision
Mike Pompeo describes Huawei as a 'real risk' to security and tells foreign secretary Dominic Raab to reconsider its role in the UK's 5G and fibre networks
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged the British government to reconsider its decision to grant Huawei a limited role in building the country's 5G and fibre networks. Pompeo arrived in the UK...
Google fixes critical vulnerability affecting Android Bluetooth subsystem
Bluetooth Android security flaw has been labelled ‘critical’ on both Android 8 and 9
Public disclosure: the pros and cons of naming and shaming cyber threat groups
Publishing information about cyber threat groups can have unexpected consequences, says BAE Systems’ Saher Naumaan
Warning over malware campaigns that compromised half-a-million Android users
Apps purporting to be utilities for optimising device performance downloaded malware
Cisco fixes critical 'CDPwn' vulnerabilities that enabled the remote hijack of millions of routers and switches
CDPwn vulnerabilities affect the proprietary Cisco Discovery Protocol (CDP) enabled by default in almost all Cisco network devices
Microsoft Teams outage blamed on expired SSL certificate
Microsoft Teams downed for three hours due to simple error
