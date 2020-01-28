Huawei granted ‘limited’ role in UK 5G and fibre network roll-outs

The government has given the thumbs up to Huawei's participation in the roll-out of UK 5G networks - but only a limited role at the edge of the network.

The decision was made today following a National Security Council meeting and comes after almost a year of deliberation.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) explained that "high risk vendors [are] to be excluded from sensitive ‘core' parts of 5G and gigabit-capable networks", with a 35 per cent cap on high-risk vendors allowed to supply parts to the non-sensitive areas of 5G and high-speed fibre-based networks.

The decision will be backed-up with guidance to the industry from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and legislation that will be brought before Parliament shortly.

Huawei already provides thousands of masts and antenna to the UK's four mobile operators for both 4G and 5G communications. The first 5G roll-outs last year also used Huawei radio-access network (RAN) hardware technology.

In addition to being limited to supplying hardware only on the edge of 5G and fibre networks, Huawei will also be excluded from all safety-related networks, anything considered security sensitive, and all military bases and nuclear sites - presumably also any nuclear sites being built with the participation of Chinese companies.

On top of that, it will be limited to no more than 35 per cent at any geographic location.

While the decision tightly limits the involvement of Huawei in both 5G networks, as well as gigabit-speed fibre networks, the company in a statement claimed to be reassured.

"Huawei is reassured by the UK government's confirmation that we can continue working with our customers to keep the 5G roll-out on track. This evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecoms infrastructure that is fit for the future. It gives the UK access to world-leading technology and ensures a competitive market," said Huawei vice president Victor Zhang in a statement.

The CBI was also quick off the mark with comment. Matthew Fell, CBI chief UK policy director, said that it was "right that the government took its time to assess the merits of Huawei's involvement in the UK's 5G networks", describing it as a "sensible compromise that gives the UK access to cutting-edge technology, whilst building in appropriate checks and balances around security".