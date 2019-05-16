Trump bans Huawei and other Chinese companies from US telecoms networks

US agencies have repeatedly accused Huawei of working closely with the Chinese intelligence agencies

President Trump has signed an executive order banning US telecoms operators from buying or using equipment from companies "owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of foreign adversaries".

The order is primarily aimed at Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei and, to a lesser extent, ZTE.

The US government has considered such a step for the past year, although the decision was repeatedly delayed.

Trump has the authority, under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, to monitor and regulate business decisions in the event of a threat to national security.

The executive order signed on Wednesday will target financial transactions posing a risk of devastating effect on the resiliency and security of critical infrastructure in the US.

"To deal with this threat, additional steps are required to protect the security, integrity, and reliability of information and communications technology and services provided and used in the United States," President Trump said in the executive order.

Specific regulations and guidelines for US companies will be finalised over the next 150 days, government officials said.

While the order doesn't mention a specific country or a firm, it definitely paves the way for a ban on China's Huawei, which has already amassed about half of the world's 5G equipment market.

US agencies accuse Huawei of working closely with the Chinese government and claim that its equipment, installed in telecoms networks, could be used to conduct surreptitious surveillance by China's intelligence agencies.

The US also points to recent laws passed in China obliging any individual or organisation to comply with any demand or request of the country's security services.

Over the past few months, the White House administration has also pressured its allies not to use Huawei equipment in their upcoming 5G networks, arguing that it would pose too big a threat to national security, and endanger intelligence-sharing arrangements.

Restricting Huawei from doing business in the US will not make the US more secure or stronger

It has warned that it could stop sharing intelligence with allied countries that allow the use of Chinese technology in their 5G networks.

Shortly after the executive order was issued, the US Department of Commerce placed Huawei and 70 affiliates on its 'Entity List', meaning that the Chinese company will need to acquire a licence from the US government before purchasing products from US firms.

According to US officials, any company placed in the Entity List is thought to be undermining interests of the US.

Huawei has criticised US government's decision, saying it will eventually hurt the interests of American consumers and businesses.

"Restricting Huawei from doing business in the US will not make the US more secure or stronger; instead, this will only serve to limit the US to inferior yet more expensive alternatives, leaving the US lagging behind in 5G deployment," the company said in a statement.

"In addition, unreasonable restrictions will infringe upon Huawei's rights and raise other serious legal issues," the company added.

