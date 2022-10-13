Oracle lays off 201 US employees

Oracle lays off 201 employees in California
Oracle lays off 201 employees in California

Jobs affected include data scientists, application developers, marketing specialists and software developers

Oracle has laid off more than 200 of its workers in California months after reports surfaced that the tech giant was considering "thousands" of job cuts on the heels of its $28 billion Cerner acquisition.

The Austin, Texas company cut 201 jobs in total on 3rd October from its Redwood City, California office, according to its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed in California. The job cuts took effect on 3rd October and were received by the California Employment Development Department on 30th September, according to the WARN.

In a letter to the state obtained by CRN, Oracle said the layoffs would be permanent and said that its Redwood Shores campus would not be closing as a result of the job cuts. Oracle was headquartered in Redwood City, but moved to Austin, Texas, at the end of 2020.

Among the jobs cut in this round, according to the 4th August letter to the state from Anje Dodson, senior vice president of human resources at Oracle, are data scientists, application developers, marketing specialists and software developers.

Oracle's December 2021 acquisition of electronic medical records firm Cerner was the company's largest ever. The acquisition added around 28,000 Cerner employees to Oracle's payroll and in the July reports emerged that the company was starting to lay people off to help pay for the deal.

This week, there were reports that faults with Cerner Millennium EPR software had adversely affected a number of NHS trusts.

A version of this story first appeared in Computing's sister title CRN.

