"It feels really good to empower others:" An interview with Gavriella Schuster

Gavriella Schuster is one of the best-known advocates for greater diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. She explains why allyship is so important, and how greater inclusion benefits everybody.
A former Microsoft executive, Gavriella Schuster founded both the Women in Cloud and Women in Tech network and is, among multiple board positions, currently Advisory Board Chairwoman at AI platform...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders