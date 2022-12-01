"We need everyone in a privileged position in the tech industry to step in as allies:" An interview with Gavriella Schuster

Gavriella Schuster is a former C-level executive at Microsoft and perhaps one of the best-known advocates for greater diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. Schuster is a founder member of both the Women in Cloud and Women in Tech networks and is, among multiple board positions, currently Advisory Board Chairwoman at Artificial Solutions.

Schuster talks to Computing about the #ALLIES framework she has put together which sets out the positive steps that the men who typically still outnumber women can take to be good allies, and how they can amplify the voices of whose who may otherwise remain unheard.

Watch the full interview with Gavriella Schuster above.