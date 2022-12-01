"We need everyone in a privileged position in the tech industry to step in as allies:" An interview with Gavriella Schuster

Penny Horwood
clock • 1 min read

Gavriella Schuster explains why she is calling for greater diversity and inclusion within technology, and the framework that she has set out to encourage those with power to make a difference.

Gavriella Schuster is a former C-level executive at Microsoft and perhaps one of the best-known advocates for greater diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. Schuster is a founder member of both the Women in Cloud and  Women in Tech networks and is, among multiple board positions, currently Advisory Board Chairwoman at Artificial Solutions.

Schuster talks to Computing about the #ALLIES framework she has put together which sets out the positive steps that the men who typically still outnumber women can take to be good allies, and how they can amplify the voices of whose who may otherwise remain unheard.

Watch the full interview with Gavriella Schuster above. 

 

 

 

Related Topics

Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Why it's time for a holistic approach to identity

Senior women need to do their bit to support future talent: An interview with Accenture's Carmina Lees

More on Leadership

Jon Crouch, RBS International
Leadership

Diversity is great for business and wider society: An interview with Jon Crouch at RBS International

Jon Crouch is Chief Digital and Transformation Officer of RBS International. Here he explains why he and RBS International support Computing's Women in Tech Excellence campaign.

Computing Staff
clock 30 November 2022 • 4 min read
Carmina Lees, Accenture
Leadership

Senior women need to do their bit to support future talent: An interview with Accenture's Carmina Lees

Carmina Lees is a Managing Director at Accenture within Financial Services. Here she reflects on some of her career learnings and on some of the ways that women at earlier stages of their careers can build for the future.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 29 November 2022 • 2 min read
Bilge Mert, Brit Insurance
Leadership

"We need to see tech and digitisation as an opportunity:" An interview with Women in Tech Awards Winner Bilge Mert

Bilge Mert leads Brit Insurance's Tech & Data teams and won CIO of The Year at the recent Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2022.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 29 November 2022 • 3 min read