Why it's a great time for women in cyber security: An interview with Nerissa Thakurdas

Nerissa Thakurdas, Head of Security Operations Centre at Falanx Cyber, and Women in Tech Excellence Award winner celebrated 15 years in IT last month. She talks to Computing about some of the challenges that she has had to overcome, and shares her views on how the cyber security industry can increase its diversity.
Over the last 15 years, Nerissa Thakurdas has worked her way from first and second line help desk support, through field engineering into service desk and technology leadership positions at complex...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders