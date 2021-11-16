Why Women Quit - Part Two

clock • 6 min read
Why Women Quit - Part Two
Image:

Why Women Quit - Part Two

Part one of this discussion focused on some of the wider societal reasons for high attrition rates of women working in technology, such as the expectation that women still own the domestic realm, and how this clashes with the expectations of the tech sector of round the clock availability for work, self-improvement and volunteering. We now turn to more toxic attitudes.

Attitudes to women's time pale into insignificance when considered alongside attitudes to women more generally among a still considerable proportion of men who work in technology. It's very easy to assume...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Privacy

WhatsApp Ireland secures permission from High Court judge to challenge €225m DPC fine
Privacy

WhatsApp Ireland secures permission to challenge €225m GDPR fine

WhatsApp is seeking to quash the fine imposed for sharing users' personal data with Facebook

Dev Kundaliya
clock 10 November 2021 • 3 min read
Facebook's commitment to shut down facial recognition technology does not apply to metaverse products
Privacy

Facebook's commitment to shut down facial recognition technology does not apply to metaverse products

Meta says it will continue to explore the technology

Dev Kundaliya
clock 05 November 2021 • 3 min read
Facebook to shut down its facial recognition system and delete facial templates of more than 1 billion people
Privacy

Facebook to shut down its facial recognition system and delete facial templates of more than 1 billion people

Limiting the use of the technology to 'a narrow set of use cases' will be appropriate, it says

Dev Kundaliya
clock 03 November 2021 • 3 min read