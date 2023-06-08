Alex Tindal

An IT leader with over 15 years' experience in financial services, Alex has a track record of aligning business needs with IT deliverables and incorporating agile working practices.

He has experience managing multi-cultural environments in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the USA, and his key areas of focus are cost-effectiveness, automation, service quality and providing IT as a business enabler.

Alex is particularly passionate about diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

How did you get into IT?

I studied Business and HR at Uni but always had a passion for computers since owning a Spectrum. I was lucky enough to get an entry level role for a local support company 24 years ago and have worked in IT ever since.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

Diversity is a key passion of mine. We use specialist recruiters to help with the gender divide and are also looking to start working with specialist neurodiverse recruiter as well. We also ensure we get a different areas of the business involved in the process to get a cross section of views

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

I am currently excited by machine learning and AI, and how they can be utilised against large data sets.

What would an outsider find the most surprising part of your job?

The varied part of the day, every hour is different. One minute looking at how IT can support and drive the business strategy to the next minute looking at cyber breaches to the next minute looking at printer contracts.

What's your secret talent?

Multi tasking and be able to make decisions based on high level information.

What makes you laugh?

My wife and kids... and also explaining the value of turning something off and on again to fix an IT problem.