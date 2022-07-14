Matt Grest

Matt is an experienced senior tech executive who leads The Very Group's technology team as the company transforms its tech and data platforms. He has also worked in some of Europe's biggest digital firms, including the BBC, Sky, Yorkshire Building Society, Capita and PlusNet.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

We take immense pride in the wealth of diversity and inclusion initiatives within our business, and we won't stop pushing in this regard.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

Augmented reality and artificial intelligence.

What makes you laugh?

My colleagues (in a good way!).

How did you get into IT?

My parents bought me a computer for my ninth birthday and I never looked back.