"We're reinventing what it means to work": Very Group CIO on post-pandemic changes

“You could plop 50,000 new technologists into the UK tech market tomorrow and they would all get a job by Monday,” says Very Group CIO Matt Grest
For two years, the Monday morning commute has been a distant memory. In the middle of the pandemic, people began to question why their bosses suddenly seemed keen to go back to the office five days a week...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders