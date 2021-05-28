Thank Zuck it's Friday #15 - Spies, regulation and beer
It's the end of the week, and that means it's time for 'Thank Zuck it's Friday': the tech news podcast from Computing.
This time the team - reunited once again - talk about subscription beer and driving lessons (although not together), and then discuss the ECHR's ruling against GCHQ, MEPs' anger at Ireland's data protection regulator, and the future of power generation, which may or may not arrive in time.
