Which jobs are at risk from AI in 2024? What new roles will be created? IT leaders tell us

Generative AI is certainly making a grab for our attention, but as our recent research found, the move from the headlines into real applications in businesses and other organisations is yet to happen to any great extent.
Once it does, it will undoubtedly bring several changes to the workplace. Exactly what those will be and what impact they will have in the long term is the subject of a great deal of speculation. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders