No short cuts - why it's worth taking the time to build inclusive leadership culture

clock • 5 min read
No short cuts - why it's worth taking the time to build inclusive leadership culture
Image:

No short cuts - why it's worth taking the time to build inclusive leadership culture

The drive for greater diversity in tech has been gathering momentum for some time, with many firms realising that the 'tech bro' image and culture is actively working against both their short-term commercial interests and their long-term potential for growth.

The trouble is that many technology leaders tend to be wired to seek shortcuts and work arounds - a minimum viable product. When building an inclusive workplace, this approach won't work. Diverse workforces...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Developer

Unregulated load - most of it belonging to IT - can account for as much as 40% of a building's power draw
Green

Collaboration can't stay internal: Why IT needs to talk to architects

IT teams aren’t normally involved in building design, but is doing so important for the planet?

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 28 April 2022 • 4 min read
Sainsbury’s CIO discusses green agenda
Green

Sainsbury's CIO discusses green agenda: 'Sustainability is a big part of our procurement process'

Retailer’s Group CIO says the organisation is reducing its data centre footprint, electrifying the logistics fleet and looking into new refrigeration and lighting technologies

Stuart Sumner
Stuart Sumner
clock 27 April 2022 • 2 min read
Tech giants launch $925m fund to kickstart efforts to suck CO2 from the air
Green

Tech giants launch $925m fund to kickstart efforts to suck CO2 from the air

Alphabet, Meta, Shopify and McKinsey launch Frontier Fund to bring down costs of carbon removal technologies

Cecelia Keating, BusinessGreen
clock 13 April 2022 • 4 min read