Is a speedy, scalable and sustainable datacentre too much to ask?

Not if you look at prefabrication

clock • 4 min read
Is a speedy, scalable and sustainable datacentre too much to ask?

The exponential growth of digital services and the increasing demand for data processing capabilities have propelled the data centre industry into a phase of significant transformation.

As sustainability becomes more important to enterprises, the data centre industry is exploring innovative solutions that can minimise environmental impact while enabling optimal performance. In thi...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
AWS signs nuclear datacentre deal

Datacentre

AWS signs nuclear datacentre deal

All part of the plan to feed AI's power demands

clock 06 March 2024 • 2 min read
'We decided to build a better energy retailer'

Big Data and Analytics

'We decided to build a better energy retailer'

Octopus Energy’s David Sykes on how the disrupter built a platform to make green energy work for consumers

clock 04 March 2024 • 5 min read
'As easy as ordering a pizza': How National Grid is building digital competency

Strategy

'As easy as ordering a pizza': How National Grid is building digital competency

It's about more than just hiring prompt engineers

clock 26 February 2024 • 3 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Datacentre

AWS signs nuclear datacentre deal
Datacentre

AWS signs nuclear datacentre deal

All part of the plan to feed AI's power demands

Dev Kundaliya
clock 06 March 2024 • 2 min read
Datacentre operators grapple with surging capacity demand
Datacentre

Datacentre operators grapple with surging capacity demand

Global capacity projected to double to 21ZB by 2027

Dev Kundaliya
clock 01 February 2024 • 3 min read
Microsoft taps Archie Manoharan as director for nuclear-powered datacentre revolution
Datacentre

Microsoft taps Archie Manoharan as director for nuclear-powered datacentre revolution

Move follows recent hiring of Erin Henderson as the director of nuclear development acceleration

Dev Kundaliya
clock 24 January 2024 • 2 min read