IT Essentials: The art of the drop shot

Despite knowing nothing about tennis (the rules are patiently explained to me every year, and every year I forget the difference between game, set and match), I went to Wimbledon this week for a tour of the IBM Data Hub.
It was a fascinating place where every movement and every piece of action on every court is recorded and analysed (watch for coverage soon!), and I got an education into lawn tennis into the bargai...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders