IT Essentials: The art of the drop shot

Attackers have perfected it, and IT leaders need to get better at the return swing

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
IT Essentials: The art of the drop shot

Despite knowing nothing about tennis (the rules are patiently explained to me every year, and every year I forget the difference between game, set and match), I went to Wimbledon this week for a tour of the IBM Data Hub.

It was a fascinating place where every movement and every piece of action on every court is recorded and analysed (watch for coverage soon!), and I got an education into lawn tennis into the bargai...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Asian Tech Roundup: Japan loosens rules on AI in education

We tried ChatGPT for vulnerability fixes. Most flaws are too complex for generative AI alone

More on Threats and Risks

Zimbra warns of serious flaw in its Collaboration Suite
Threats and Risks

Zimbra warns of serious flaw in its Collaboration Suite

Flaw is under active attack, according to Google security researcher

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 14 July 2023 • 1 min read
Patch Tuesday. Four zero-days fixed, one mitigated in Microsoft's largest update this year 
Threats and Risks

Patch Tuesday. Four zero-days fixed, one mitigated in Microsoft's largest update this year 

Flaw used to attack NATO summit attendees remains unpatched

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 12 July 2023 • 3 min read
Apple patches iOS and macOS zero-day
Threats and Risks

Apple patches iOS and macOS zero-day

Enable arbitrary code execution on iPhones, iPads and Macs

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 11 July 2023 • 1 min read