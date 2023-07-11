Turning Teal: Experiments with self-management at SAP

John Leonard
clock • 7 min read
Turning Teal: Experiments with self-management at SAP
Image:

Turning Teal: Experiments with self-management at SAP

'We like to pretend that we can predict the future based on past events, but we can't', says Tobias Haug, head of humanising business at SAP

Recruitment and retention is a perennial issue for all organisations. Good people bring the energy, ideas and innovation without which the business is nothing. Retaining such individuals is all abo...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

EU agrees to reopen data transfers to the US, legal challenges imminent

Meta's Twitter rival will not be available in the EU when it launches Thursday

More on Leadership

Asian Tech Pioneers 2023
Leadership

Top 100 Asian Stars in UK Tech list launched for 2023

Innovators, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and investors honoured at innovation focused launch

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 11 July 2023 • 4 min read
IT Leaders Summit 2023
Leadership

IT leaders: It's time to put your heads together

Join us at the IT Leaders Summit 2023 in October

Computing Staff
clock 11 July 2023 • 1 min read
The glitz and glamour of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2023 - in pictures
Leadership

The glitz and glamour of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2023 - in pictures

Check out these highlights of a night to remember

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 10 July 2023 • 3 min read