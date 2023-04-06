IT Essentials: Welcome to the dark side (of supply chains)

Be in business for any length of time, and you'll soon have a sprawling web of suppliers and partners - and be part of your own customers' network, as well.
Interlinked supply chains are a great help in modern business, boosting resilience and expertise sharing. But they have a dark side, too. Last year, food prices shot up in response to the war in...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders