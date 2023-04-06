IT Essentials: Welcome to the dark side (of supply chains)

Like globalisation, supply webs are both strength and weakness

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
IT Essentials: Welcome to the dark side (of supply chains)

Be in business for any length of time, and you'll soon have a sprawling web of suppliers and partners - and be part of your own customers' network, as well.

Interlinked supply chains are a great help in modern business, boosting resilience and expertise sharing. But they have a dark side, too. Last year, food prices shot up in response to the war in...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Apple and IBM join Big Tech layoffs

These are the most in-demand UK tech roles for new starters

More on Threats and Risks

'Operation Cookie Monster': Authorities seize dark web marketplace
Threats and Risks

'Operation Cookie Monster': Authorities seize dark web marketplace

Sold stolen logins, cookies, browser fingerprints and other information

Dev Kundaliya
clock 06 April 2023 • 3 min read
National Cyber Force reveals its approach for thwarting adversarial states and criminals
Threats and Risks

UK National Cyber Force reveals strategies to thwart hostile states, criminals

The secretive unit is using its cyber capabilities to counter disinformation campaigns by state actors and impede terrorist groups

Dev Kundaliya
clock 04 April 2023 • 3 min read
3CX supply chain attack: the unanswered questions
Threats and Risks

3CX supply chain attack: the unanswered questions

Days after the attack was made public the impact on its 6,000 enterprise customers remains uncertain

Kyle Alspach
clock 03 April 2023 • 5 min read