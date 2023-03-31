CIO Essentials: Here we are again

"Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it," as the saying goes.
That's exactly the mistake the UK government made this week with its 'agile' approach to AI regulation. In a blinding flash of neoliberalism, the government has decided that AI - a technology th...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders