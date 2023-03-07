Peter Cochrane: When will ChatGPT learn to overhype?

How about right this very second?

clock • 3 min read
Peter Cochrane: When will ChatGPT learn to overhype?
Image:

Peter Cochrane: When will ChatGPT learn to overhype?

ChatGTP has learned fast from the foibles of its creators,

Driverless cars, fusion energy, quantum computing, robots, AI and blockchain have all generated a deal of media hyperbole, only, it appears, to be eclipsed by the near hysteria surrounding ChatGPT ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Business Software

Microsoft investigates Exchange Online mailbox glitch
Business Software

Microsoft investigates Exchange Online mailbox glitch

Microsoft first tweeted at 4:56 pm Wednesday about the issue; said it was resolved hours later

Wade Tyler Millward
clock 02 March 2023 • 1 min read
Updated Windows 11 adds AI
Business Software

Updated Windows 11 adds AI

AI-enhanced Bing and recommended content join screen recorder capability with Snipping and tabs creation in Notepad in Microsoft's latest update

Wade Tyler Millward
clock 01 March 2023 • 2 min read
Microsoft Outlook users report influx of spam emails
Business Software

Microsoft Outlook users report flood of spam emails

Problem has been rumbling on for months

Dev Kundaliya
clock 21 February 2023 • 2 min read