CIO Essentials: Hyperscalers - more 'hype' than 'scale'?

Headline claims make impressive reading, but the reality is much more nuanced

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
CIO Essentials: Hyperscalers - more 'hype' than 'scale'?

A few years ago I went to a country that will remain nameless. I was impressed with the obvious local investment and big claims being made about recycling and other eco-friendly efforts when I arrived - but just a few miles away, waterways were clogged and a pile of burning refuse belched out black smoke.

It's not a perfect analogy for the cloud industry, but the themes are the comparable. As Penny Horwood writes this week, "At first glance, [cloud service providers] seem very keen to broadcast t...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Asian tech roundup: Bao Fan is back

Personal data breached at WH Smith

More on Cloud Computing

Chinese billionaire Bao Fan had been thought to have been abducted by the authorities
Cloud Computing

Asian tech roundup: Bao Fan is back

Plus: Alibaba struggles for gains and Google employees unionise in Japan

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 03 March 2023 • 3 min read
Asian tech roundup: Startup fever costs SoftBank
Cloud Computing

Asian tech roundup: Startup fever costs SoftBank

Plus: The disappearance of (another) Chinese billionaire

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 17 February 2023 • 2 min read
Asian tech roundup: Blockchain builds in China
Cloud Computing

Asian tech roundup: Blockchain builds in China

Plus: Solar power is a non-starter in Singapore

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 03 February 2023 • 2 min read