The legal profession can't afford to skip AI

Next-gen technology is key to maintaining ESG compliance

clock • 5 min read
AI will be increasingly important for lawyers as regulations grow more complex and demanding
Image:

AI will be increasingly important for lawyers as regulations grow more complex and demanding

In the legal profession, AI is no longer a 'nice to have', but a 'must have', writes Luminance CEO Eleanor Lightbody

The Council of the EU recently gave final approval for the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSDR), increasing reporting obligations for companies operating across Europe. These new reg...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Law

Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX founder, arrested in Bahamas
Law

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas

FTX filed for bankruptcy last month

Dev Kundaliya
clock 13 December 2022 • 4 min read
All new iPhones sold in EU will need USB-C charger starting December 2024
Law

iPhones will transition to USB-C in December 2024

Part of the EU's attempts to tackle e-waste

Dev Kundaliya
clock 09 December 2022 • 2 min read
Canadian authorities detain Russian national over LockBit ransomware attacks
Law

Canada detains Russian national over LockBit attacks

Mikhail Vasiliev is 'one of the most prolific ransomware operators in the world'

Dev Kundaliya
clock 11 November 2022 • 2 min read