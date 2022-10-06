Why automation is essential to a zero trust security model

clock • 3 min read
Why automation is essential to a zero trust security model
Image:

Why automation is essential to a zero trust security model

A security model driven by automation is appropriate for professionals managing multiple IT environments across vendors

Security breaches are on the rise, with 58% of European companies now reporting that they've been compromised at some point. And when the breach is internal - that is, a trusted account inside your...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Networks

Faith no more: the rise of 'zero trust' approaches to cyber security
Security Technology

Faith no more: the rise of 'zero trust' approaches to cyber security

The need to support WFH and flaws in the perimeter model has pushed ZTN to the fore

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 07 June 2022 • 8 min read
Partner Insight: Exclusive interview: Proofpoint's Michael McGrath on compliance in the age of modern digital communication
Communications

Partner Insight: Exclusive interview: Proofpoint's Michael McGrath on compliance in the age of modern digital communication

Proofpoint
clock 23 May 2022 • 5 min read
Industry Voice: Solving Network Challenges with VMware SD-WAN
Networks

Industry Voice: Solving Network Challenges with VMware SD-WAN

VMware
clock 18 March 2022 • 2 min read