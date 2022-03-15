Larger DevOps teams perform better, report

John Leonard
clock • 2 min read
Large DevOps teams size perform better, report
Image:

Large DevOps teams size perform better, report

On balance, between five and 20 code contributors is the optimum size, says CircleCI

Larger DevOps teams typically outperform smaller ones in terms of workflow throughput and the time required to fix problems in the pipeline, according to the latest annual State of Software Delivery Report by CI/CD platform vendor CircleCI.

In its report, which is based on monitoring a quarter of a billion workflows occurring on its platform, CircleCI notes a correlation between larger team size and better engineering performance, with metrics such as throughput of workflows, the duration of individual workflows and mean time to recovery (MTTR) - the average time between a workflow's failure.

Operating with larger teams can also mean that individuals are less likely to suffer from burnout.

These are not the only metrics that matter, for example, managing a large team is more difficult. On balance, the company estimates that a team with between five and 20 code contributors is the optimum size.

In order that DevOps staff are operating ‘in the flow', as much as possible, companies should pay attention to schedules to avoid meetings clashing with times of peak productivity - which can be difficult with multinational teams.

The report offers benchmarks for high performing DevOps teams to aim at. Median workflow duration should be 10 minutes, it says, which allows for ample testing routines to be built into the pipeline. The average team is a long way off this figure, however, with an average workflow duration of 3.7 minutes.

An optimal MTTR is less than 60 minutes, the firms suggests, compared with a current average figures of 73.6 minutes; and organisations should aim for a workflow success rate (the number of successful runs divided by the total number of runs over a period of time) of 90 per cent for the default branch of their application, whereas the current average figure is 77 per cent.

CircleCI suggests that introducing more test driven development can help smaller teams automate their way to improved metrics.

Computing's Deskflix: The Future of DevOps is happening in April. Register for free today

Related Topics

John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Three principles for the foundation of a new UK digital policy  

Tech execs launch non-profit to promote sustainable IT

More on Ecommerce

It's unclear if this is simply a postponement, or if Amazon has dropped its plan altogether
Ecommerce

Amazon drops plan to ban UK Visa credit cards

The online retailer said in November that Visa payment rates were an impediment to offering the best prices for customers

Dev Kundaliya
clock 18 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most areas of financial services have been quick to adapt to the consumerisation of IT - but not motor insurance
Strategy

The final frontier of financial consumerisation

The consumerisation of IT has completely changed almost every element of financial services, bar one: motor insurance. But why - and, more importantly, what kind of service are drivers likely to see when this sector finally follows in the footsteps of...

Callum Rimmer
clock 16 December 2021 • 5 min read
The Chinese government is investigating many tech firms for alleged anti-competitive behaviour
Ecommerce

Alibaba splits into Chinese and overseas units

The move is thought to be linked to increasing scrutiny of big tech firms in China

Dev Kundaliya
clock 06 December 2021 • 2 min read