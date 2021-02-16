Peter Cochrane: We need to forge a radical path to 6G
5G is way too inefficient for the IoT, argues Peter Cochrane
With the 5G rollout underway, creative minds are already turned to a future 6G. 5G thinking is largely dominated by human needs and machine connectivity remains second in the queue. But the IoT population...
More on Networks
Apply software updates urgently to avoid SSD burnout, warns Aruba
Older software versions can cause premature eMMC and SSD degradation, the company admits
BT picks Ericsson for 5G mobile networks in major UK cities
BT will use Ericsson's 5G equipment to upgrade EE mobile networks
Mobility must-haves: the case for Unified Endpoint Management
What does a Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) platform need to be capable of today, and is a broader end-to-end service now a must-have for mobile workforces?
Touchless technology aids the pandemic-ravaged retail industry
Bernard Brode, nanotech product researcher, discusses the latest technology which could help lift the retail industry out of its Covid-related slump
Back to Top