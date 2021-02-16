Peter Cochrane: We need to forge a radical path to 6G

5G is way too inefficient for the IoT, argues Peter Cochrane

We need to forge a radical path to 6G
We need to forge a radical path to 6G
  • Professor Peter Cochrane
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

With the 5G rollout underway, creative minds are already turned to a future 6G. 5G thinking is largely dominated by human needs and machine connectivity remains second in the queue. But the IoT population...

To continue reading...

More on Networks