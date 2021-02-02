Peter Cochrane: What we need to understand about the rise of distributed AI
'Things that think want to link, and things that link want to think'
n the world of hardware we have become expert in the creation of extremely reliable machines and artefacts constructed of components of limited capability and resilience. However, this is a much bigger...
More on Hardware
New intelligent material is a step towards 'quantum brain'
The new material can physically reconfigure itself as it processes and stores new information
World Economic Forum launches GAIA to accelerate responsible AI adoption
The WEF's new platform will work to ensure that AI governance reflects best practices in data governance
Microsoft claims breakthrough in quantum computing with Gooseberry chip and cryo-computing core
The company says its new system is a leap ahead from previous technology
Poor-quality software cost the US economy $2.1 trillion last year
Operational software failure due to unpatched bugs was the leading contributor to the wasted $2.1 trillion
DevSecOps: the art of bringing security into the fold
QA and testers need to be first-class members of the team
Back to Top