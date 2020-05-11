Why Software Delivery Management (SDM) matters
SDM breaks down the walls between software delivery and cross-functional teams allowing them to communicate and collaborate better
Software delivery has come a long way in the last 10 years. Many organisations have scrapped the restrictive waterfall model in favour of collaborative approaches that enable them to build faster, change...
More on DevOps
New Relic AI looks to boost the ops incident signal and reduce the background noise
AIOps offering presents event and incident information in a more understandable fashion for on-call engineers
Storage at scale: picking the right options for Kubernetes
Managing storage for large, complex distributed containerised applications is a whole different game; industry insiders discuss how the options stack up
From million-cluster deployments to the IoT: Rancher Labs' goals for Kubernetes
Rancher has big - and small - plans for the container orchestration platform
The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part six: testing
Testers have to be destroyers, argues Mark Wilson. But too often testers aren't trying too hard to bust the software. Rather, they are trying to show it working
The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part five: design
Design is all about applying the fundamental principles of engineering, believes Mark Wilson, in the latest in his ten-part series