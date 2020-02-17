GitLab's Jason Yavorska on trends in the DevOps tools market

GitLab's product management director on progressive delivery, feature flags and evidence gathering

GitLab's Jason Yavorska on trends in the DevOps tools market
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

When Computing spoke to GitLab's director of product management Jason Yavorska in January we asked him to speak about the broad changes he's seeing in the DevOps tools market, as well as what GitLab has...

To continue reading...

More on DevOps

Ray Winstone advertising bet365
bet365's Journey to DevOps

Steven Briggs, Head of DevOps, Hillside Technology, bet365's technology business, discusses his organisation's path towards implementing the DevOps culture