How greener concrete and steel can decarbonise the cloud

Penny Horwood
clock • 3 min read
Datacentres can be constructed with less embodied carbon
Image:

Datacentres can be constructed with less embodied carbon

Amazon and Microsoft are leading the way for lower carbon construction

The sustainability of cloud services, and of datacentres more widely, is an increasingly important factor to organisations when procuring these services. This is why Computing has researched and...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Citrix alerts users to critical vulnerability in Citrix ADC and Gateway

UK tech sector cuts fall disproportionately on women

More on Green

Microsoft Azure V Google Cloud Platform: Which is the most sustainable cloud platform?
Green

Microsoft Azure V Google Cloud Platform: Which is the most sustainable cloud platform?

In the third of our 2023 series of sustainability head-to-head comparisons, we examine the sustainability claims of Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 26 June 2023 • 14 min read
Decarbonisation depends on digitisation
Green

£2 million digital accelerator programme to boost UK manufacturing sustainability

The Made Smarter Innovation Sustainability Accelerator (MSISA), will accelerate the adoption of digital solutions such as AI to tackle major sustainability challenges in manufacturing.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 07 June 2023 • 3 min read
Decarbonising at scale: SAP's sustainability strategy
Green

Decarbonising at scale: SAP's sustainability strategy

Sustainability chiefs at SAP speak about the circular economy and helping customers to track supply chain emissions, and how ESG begins at home

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 06 June 2023 • 6 min read