Passkey implementations by Google, Amazon, Microsoft vulnerable to AitM attacks, research

Passkeys have surged in popularity in recent months as organisations recognise them as an effective way to combat phishing attacks, and with major tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Google promoting their adoption.
Based on FIDO [Fast Identity Online] standards, passkeys are designed as a replacement for passwords. They are the equivalent of hardware keys, the best known being the Yubikey, but are present on ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders