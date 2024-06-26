EU antitrust authorities flex muscles over Microsoft Teams and the Apple App Store

European Union regulators have accused Microsoft of engaging in anti-competitive behaviour by bundling Teams with its popular Office suite of software. At the same time, the EU has accused Apple of breaching the freshly minted Digital Markets Act over its App Store rules, an infraction that carries with it the possibility of fines amounting to ten per cent of annual global turnover.
The European Commission opened a formal investigation into Microsoft Teams in July 2023 "to assess whether Microsoft may have breached EU competition rules by tying or bundling its communication an...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders