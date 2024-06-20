Ilya Sutskever forms new AI startup to pursue 'safe superintelligence'

Ilya Sutskever, the Israeli-Canadian deep learning pioneer and former co-founder and chief scientist at OpenAI, has launched a new startup company, Safe Superintelligence Inc.
In an announcement on a simple web page and on X on Wednesday, Sutskever said the new company would be solely focussed on creating a "safe superintelligence," a superintelligence being an AI that s...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders