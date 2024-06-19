Geoffrey Hinton joins climate tech startup CuspAI

Geoffrey Hinton, the "godfather of AI", has joined the advisory board of Cambridge-based startup CuspAI.
CuspAI is developing a search engine to discover new materials to help tackle climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The startup was founded by Professor Max Welling, who...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders