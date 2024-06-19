Google faces EU legal action on privacy

Privacy sandbox not as private as implied, argue privacy advocates

Penny Horwood
clock • 3 min read
Google faces EU legal action on privacy

Noyb, an Austrian advocacy group, has filed a complaint against Google for allegedly collecting users’ data without appropriately asking for consent and for being opaque about its advertising practices in the EU.

The complaint was filed with the Austrian data protection authority on 13th June and consists of two key allegations. The first concerns Privacy Sandbox API which was introduced last year to rep...

Penny Horwood
Long reads: Why do so many women experience imposter syndrome?

Amazon sidesteps carbon offset standard it helped to create

