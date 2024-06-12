Microsoft June Patch Tuesday has fixes for Windows, Outlook and SharePoint

A relatively quiet month

John Leonard
clock • 2 min read
Microsoft June Patch Tuesday has fixes for Windows, Outlook and SharePoint
Image:

Microsoft June Patch Tuesday has fixes for Windows, Outlook and SharePoint

In Microsoft’s June 2024 Patch Tuesday, the software giant has released fixes for more than 50 security vulnerabilities in Microsoft Windows, Microsoft 365, Visual Studio, Edge, SharePoint and Outlook.

The updates in this relatively quiet month include fixes for 18 remote code execution (RCE) flaws, one of which, a bug in Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ), being rated as "critical", since an attac...

