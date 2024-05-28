UK announces £8.5m grant 'to push boundaries of AI safety research'

Proposals with potential will be nurtured into long-term projects

clock • 2 min read
UK announces £8.5m grant 'to push boundaries of AI safety research'

The UK government has announced a £8.5 million grant programme in efforts to mitigate risks and maximise benefits of AI technology.

Michelle Donelan, head of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, unveiled the funding programme during the second day of the AI Seoul Summit. The UK's AI Safety Institute (AISI) ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Staff at top AI companies sign letter calling for more transparency about risks

Corporate

Staff at top AI companies sign letter calling for more transparency about risks

Public deserve to know what's going on

clock 04 June 2024 • 2 min read
Decoding the bat signal: How machine learning is helping conserve bats and their habitats

Artificial Intelligence

Decoding the bat signal: How machine learning is helping conserve bats and their habitats

Acoustic data that once took years to decipher can now be analysed in days

clock 04 June 2024 • 6 min read
Young voters targeted with misleading election content on TikTok

Social Networking

Young voters targeted with misleading election content on TikTok

BBC investigation finds fake, AI generated videos being shared by genuine users and bots

clock 04 June 2024 • 3 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Post Office set to sign £180m deal with Fujitsu to extend the life of Horizon system, report

Ad blockers face hurdle as Google Chrome starts rolling out Manifest V3

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Artificial Intelligence

Decoding the bat signal: How machine learning is helping conserve bats and their habitats
Artificial Intelligence

Decoding the bat signal: How machine learning is helping conserve bats and their habitats

Acoustic data that once took years to decipher can now be analysed in days

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 04 June 2024 • 6 min read
IT Essentials: The short step from fear to excitement
Artificial Intelligence

IT Essentials: The short step from fear to excitement

Leaders are diving into new tech head first

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 03 June 2024 • 3 min read
Mistral unveils AI code-generation model Codestral
Artificial Intelligence

Mistral unveils AI code-generation model Codestral

The model has already undergone testing by JetBrains, SourceGraph, LlamaIndex and others

Dev Kundaliya
clock 31 May 2024 • 2 min read