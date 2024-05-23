UK considering mandatory reporting for ransomware attacks

Plan also includes a complete ban on ransom payments from organisations running critical infrastructure

clock • 4 min read
UK considering mandatory reporting for ransomware attacks
Image:

UK considering mandatory reporting for ransomware attacks

The government is planning a major shift in its fight against ransomware attacks, proposing a policy that mandates the reporting of all ransomware incidents and requires victims to obtain a license before making any ransom payments.

As reported by the Recorded Future, the plan will be included in a public consultation next month. Officials believe the true scope of ransomware problem is underreported, as many victims keep a...

