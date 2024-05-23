FBI arrests young kingpin of dark web Incognito Market

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday announced a major victory in the fight against dark web drug trafficking with the arrest of 23-year-old Rui-Siang Lin, also known as "Pharoah" or "faro."
Lin, a resident of Taiwan, is accused of operating Incognito Market, an online bazaar that facilitated the sale of illegal narcotics across the globe. According to a DOJ press release, Lin alleg...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders