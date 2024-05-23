FBI arrests young kingpin of dark web Incognito Market

The online bazaar facilitated the sale of illegal drugs across the globe

clock • 2 min read
FBI arrests young kingpin of dark web Incognito Market
Image:

FBI arrests young kingpin of dark web Incognito Market

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday announced a major victory in the fight against dark web drug trafficking with the arrest of 23-year-old Rui-Siang Lin, also known as "Pharoah" or "faro."

Lin, a resident of Taiwan, is accused of operating Incognito Market, an online bazaar that facilitated the sale of illegal narcotics across the globe. According to a DOJ press release, Lin alleg...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
BreachForums website seized in international operation

Law

BreachForums website seized in international operation

The online cybercrime marketplace has been operated by a threat actor known as ShinyHunters since June 2023, the FBI says

clock 20 May 2024 • 2 min read
LockBit leader unmasked

Hacking

LockBit leader unmasked

Named as Russian national Dmitry Khoroshev

clock 08 May 2024 • 3 min read
Norway mulls datacentre licencing in bid to kick out cryptomining

Datacentre

Norway mulls datacentre licencing in bid to kick out cryptomining

Wants to know who's doing what in its datacentres

clock 16 April 2024 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Post Office set to sign £180m deal with Fujitsu to extend the life of Horizon system, report

Ad blockers face hurdle as Google Chrome starts rolling out Manifest V3

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Law

US and Europe dismantle global botnets and arrest key players
Law

US and Europe dismantle global botnets and arrest key players

Operation Endgame was 'the largest ever operation against botnets'

Dev Kundaliya
clock 31 May 2024 • 3 min read
UK tech magnate Mike Lynch defends himself in US court
Law

UK tech magnate Mike Lynch defends himself in US court

Lynch likens scrutiny to finding bacteria in a seemingly spotless kitchen.

Vikki Davies
clock 24 May 2024 • 2 min read
Tech sector laws: One passes pre-election, another languishes in Lords
Law

Tech sector laws: One passes pre-election, another languishes in Lords

UK GDPR will have to wait until next government

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 24 May 2024 • 3 min read