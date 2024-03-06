AWS signs nuclear datacentre deal

All part of the plan to feed AI's power demands

clock • 2 min read
AWS signs nuclear datacentre deal

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has bolstered its datacentre infrastructure by acquiring a nuclear-powered datacentre campus in Pennsylvania.

Talen Energy Corporation confirmed the sale of the Cumulus datacentre campus to a major cloud service provider, identified as Amazon in Talen's investor presentation. The deal, structured with $...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
'We decided to build a better energy retailer'

Big Data and Analytics

'We decided to build a better energy retailer'

Octopus Energy’s David Sykes on how the disrupter built a platform to make green energy work for consumers

clock 04 March 2024 • 5 min read
'As easy as ordering a pizza': How National Grid is building digital competency

Strategy

'As easy as ordering a pizza': How National Grid is building digital competency

It's about more than just hiring prompt engineers

clock 26 February 2024 • 3 min read
Is a speedy, scalable and sustainable datacentre too much to ask?

Datacentre

Is a speedy, scalable and sustainable datacentre too much to ask?

Not if you look at prefabrication

clock 23 February 2024 • 4 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Parliamentary Committee urges independent oversight of Post Office compensation scheme

Capita reports £107mn annual losses, blames cyberattack

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Datacentre

Is a speedy, scalable and sustainable datacentre too much to ask?
Datacentre

Is a speedy, scalable and sustainable datacentre too much to ask?

Not if you look at prefabrication

Alex Brew
clock 23 February 2024 • 4 min read
Datacentre operators grapple with surging capacity demand
Datacentre

Datacentre operators grapple with surging capacity demand

Global capacity projected to double to 21ZB by 2027

Dev Kundaliya
clock 01 February 2024 • 3 min read
Microsoft taps Archie Manoharan as director for nuclear-powered datacentre revolution
Datacentre

Microsoft taps Archie Manoharan as director for nuclear-powered datacentre revolution

Move follows recent hiring of Erin Henderson as the director of nuclear development acceleration

Dev Kundaliya
clock 24 January 2024 • 2 min read