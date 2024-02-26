LockBit re-emerges a week after takedown

The LockBit ransomware gang is relaunching its operations on a new infrastructure less than a week after international law enforcement took down its servers and retrieved cryptocurrency and decryption keys in Operation Cronos
The gang said that only servers running PHP were affected. It said the enforcement agencies exploited a PHP vulnerability (CVE-2023-3824), blaming its own "negligence and irresponsibility" in not u...
