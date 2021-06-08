Google agrees to change advertising practices after €220 million French antitrust penalty
French antitrust regulator found in its probe that Google had abused its power in the complex online advertising market
Technology giant Google has agreed to pay a €220 million (about £190 million) fine and make changes to some of its ad services as part of an antitrust settlement with French antitrust watchdog. On Monday,...
