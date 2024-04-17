DeepMind CEO: Google will spend $100+ billion on AI

DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis says Google's processing power exceeds rivals'.
Speaking at a TED conference in Vancouver, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said Google will spend $100 billion or more on AI over time. According to Bloomberg, Hassabis - who leads DeepMind, the AI ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders