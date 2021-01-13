AMD launches Ryzen 5000 series mobile CPUs at CES 2021

AMD expects more than 150 laptops to use Ryzen 5000-series CPUs this year

AMD launches Ryzen 5000 series mobile CPUs at CES 2021
AMD launches Ryzen 5000 series mobile CPUs at CES 2021
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

AMD announced its news Ryzen 5000-series mobile CPUs at its CES 2021 keynote on Tuesday, with CEO Lisa Su describing them as "the most powerful PC processors ever built". The new CPUs, designed for laptops...

To continue reading...

More on Chips and Components