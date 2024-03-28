Pragmatic Semiconductor opens wafer fab in Durham

UK's first 300mm facility

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Pragmatic Semiconductor
Image:

Credit: Pragmatic Semiconductor

Cambridge-based Pragmatic Semiconductor has officially opened the UK's first 300mm wafer fab in Durham, just four months after it closed a record Series D funding round.

Pragmatic's new line produces chips based on flexible integrated circuit (FlexIC) technology. These chips are not a direct replacement for silicon in high-performance compute applications, and are ...

