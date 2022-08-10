Biden signs multibillion CHIPS Act to compete with China

clock • 3 min read
The Bill took two years to reach this point but eventually passed with bipartisan support
Image:

The Bill took two years to reach this point but eventually passed with bipartisan support

The Bill could give the USA a leg up on global chip manufacturing

President Biden has signed a new Act into law that includes nearly $53 billion in subsidies to support domestic semiconductor and other high-tech industries, which US policymakers worry risk being ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Instagram and Facebook's iOS in-app browsers can monitor users' interactions with any website, report

Cisco suffered cyberattack by Lapsus$ and Yanluowang hackers

More on Public Sector

Partner content: Emerging technology - why digital transformation is unsustainable without green goals
Strategy

Partner content: Emerging technology - why digital transformation is unsustainable without green goals

Lenovo
clock 18 July 2022 • 2 min read
Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality
Strategy

Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality

Lenovo
clock 18 July 2022 • 1 min read
Government approves the construction of the world's longest drone 'superhighway' in the UK
Public Sector

Government approves the construction of the world's longest drone 'superhighway' in the UK

The 265-km long Project Skyway will connect Reading, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Cambridge, Coventry and Rugby

Dev Kundaliya
clock 18 July 2022 • 3 min read