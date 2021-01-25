ICO resumes investigation into adtech industry
Critics say the adtech industry is guilty of multiple GDPR breaches
The UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) is resuming its probe into real-time bidding (RTB) and the adtech industry, after a nine-month pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic. ICO Deputy Commissioner...
More on Privacy
WhatsApp delays controversial changes to privacy policy following user exodus
Changes moved back to May, while Indian Supreme Court receives calls to ban the app on grounds of national security
High Court rules against bulk hacking by police and intelligence agencies
Privacy International celebrates High Court win
WhatsApp will share more user data with Facebook
WhatsApp says the move will enable it to better integrate with other Facebook products and services, but there are privacy concerns
Alibaba criticised for racial profiling through facial recognition
The company says such features were only used 'within a testing environment'
Apple defends iOS privacy changes against Facebook's accusations
Facebook has taken out full-page ads in the US press claiming opt-in permissions will hurt small businesses
