Operation Cronos: NCA reveals details of LockBit affiliates

Operation has been crippled - for now

clock • 3 min read
Operation Cronos: NCA reveals details of LockBit affiliates

The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) has revealed further details on LockBit, the ransomware group whose infrastructure law enforcement breached earlier this week.

On Monday a global effort led by the NCA saw the takedown of LockBit's dark web leak sites and the acquisition of decryption keys. The action was part of Operation Cronos, a multinational operat...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Capita reports £107mn annual losses, blames cyberattack

Finance and Reporting

Capita reports £107mn annual losses, blames cyberattack

Capita's share price plummeted 54% since the attack

clock 08 March 2024 • 2 min read
Epic Games hacker isn't a hacker, at all

Security

Epic Games hacker isn't a hacker, at all

Describe themselves as 'criminal geniuses'

clock 05 March 2024 • 2 min read
Government urged to ban ransom payments to cybercriminals

Threats and Risks

Government urged to ban ransom payments to cybercriminals

'That is the urgent task to which the British and other governments should apply themselves,' says former head of NCSC

clock 05 March 2024 • 3 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Parliamentary Committee urges independent oversight of Post Office compensation scheme

Capita reports £107mn annual losses, blames cyberattack

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Threats and Risks

Patch VMware vulnerabilities, admins urged
Threats and Risks

Patch VMware vulnerabilities, admins urged

ESXi, Workstation Pro/Player, Fusion Pro/Fusion and Cloud Foundation affected

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 07 March 2024 • 1 min read
Apple addresses two new zero-day flaws in iOS
Threats and Risks

Apple addresses two new zero-day flaws in iOS

Emergency security update available for newest versions

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 06 March 2024 • 1 min read
Government urged to ban ransom payments to cybercriminals
Threats and Risks

Government urged to ban ransom payments to cybercriminals

'That is the urgent task to which the British and other governments should apply themselves,' says former head of NCSC

Dev Kundaliya
clock 05 March 2024 • 3 min read