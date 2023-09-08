Kent school suffers cyberattack, personal data encrypted

IT systems and phone lines are down

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
Parents and students should be vigilant for unusual contact, the headteacher has warned
Image:

Parents and students should be vigilant for unusual contact, the headteacher has warned

A secondary school in Kent has suffered a 'serious IT breach,' and parents have been warned to watch for 'unusual' contact.

St Augustine's Academy, a secondary school in Maidstone, has been attacked by "an outside criminal organisation."

The headteacher, Jason Feldwick, sent parents and carers a Facebook message warning that student data had been compromised.

The message was also posted to the school's website.

Describing the attack as a "serious IT breach," Mr Feldwick said, "The school systems and data have been encrypted by an outside criminal organisation.

"The external WisePay system is secure, but the internal student data and parental information has been encrypted."

He added, "Please be extra vigilant if you receive any unusual emails or phone calls."

St Augustine's, which has more than 750 students, opened its doors for the new term this week. However, now all of its phone lines and emails are down.

Enquiries are instead being directed to the managing Woodard Academies Trust, although Mr Feldwick has asked people only phone in case of an emergency.

Local Liberal Democrat county councillor Chris Passmore said, "It just goes to show that absolutely no one is safe from cyber attacks and emphasises the need for vigilance against them.

"I will be keeping a close eye on developments."

Muhammad Yahya Patel of Check Point Software warned: "The education sector continues to be a prime target for hackers due to the mass amount of sensitive information they house, and the lack of funding often allocated to integrating preventative cybersecurity measures.

"We unfortunately expect this to be an upwards trend as cyber criminals continue to increase the quantity of phishing and ransomware attacks."

The attack on St Augustine's Academy is the second in as many weeks to hit a UK education institution. Last week an incident at Debenham High School, in Suffolk, took down the school's computer facilities, although no personal data was compromised.

With the back to school season in full swing, the National Cyber Security Centre warned schools to be vigilant for attacks, which are felt particularly harshly at this time of year.

Related Topics

You may also like
Freecycle suffers serious breach of user data

Security

Freecycle suffers serious breach of user data

Millions of users urged to change passwords urgently

clock 06 September 2023 • 1 min read
Unanswered questions remain about the MoD breach

Security

Unanswered questions remain about the MoD breach

Who is responsible, and what does it mean for defence procurement?

clock 05 September 2023 • 4 min read
The leak revealed details on MoD sites around the UK

Public Sector

Breaking: UK MoD attacked by LockBit

Russian ransomware gang compromised a supplier

clock 04 September 2023 • 2 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Musk 'switched off Starlink in Ukraine over nuclear fears'

Asian Tech Roundup: China bans iPhones

Most read
01

Musk 'switched off Starlink in Ukraine over nuclear fears'

08 September 2023 • 3 min read
02

Kent school suffers cyberattack, personal data encrypted

08 September 2023 • 2 min read
03

How has IT changed in the post-Covid era?

04 September 2023 • 3 min read
04

UK to rejoin EU Horizon programme

07 September 2023 • 2 min read
05

Government quietly U turns to avoid big tech showdown

07 September 2023 • 3 min read
Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
13 Sep
03:00PM
Website

Tackling the problem of privilege sprawl

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Security

Freecycle suffers serious breach of user data
Security

Freecycle suffers serious breach of user data

Millions of users urged to change passwords urgently

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 06 September 2023 • 1 min read
Unanswered questions remain about the MoD breach
Security

Unanswered questions remain about the MoD breach

Who is responsible, and what does it mean for defence procurement?

Ian Hill
clock 05 September 2023 • 4 min read
International law enforcement coalition takes down the Qakbot network
Security

International law enforcement coalition takes down the Qakbot network

'The FBI neutralised this far-reaching criminal supply chain, cutting it off at the knees,' says director Wray

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 30 August 2023 • 2 min read