Cyberattack hits Suffolk school

A cyberattack has hit a secondary school in Suffolk, taking down computer facilities before the new term begins.
Debenham High School is a private Church of England secondary school in Debenham, Suffolk. It has space for about 650 pupils, and is preparing for the new school year to start this month. Howeve...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders